E.ON Next offers winter energy bill support

E.ON Next is encouraging customers dealing with challenges in paying winter energy bills to explore available support services.

These include the E.ON Next Energy Fund, Warm Home Discount scheme, Priority Services Register and TellJo wellbeing assessments.

The E.ON Next Energy Fund offers direct financial assistance and appliance replacement for eligible customers struggling with bill payments.

The Warm Home Discount scheme provides a one-time £150 credit on electricity bills for customers potentially facing challenges during the winter.

The Priority Services Register allows eligible customers to access additional services, including priority during energy supply interruptions and the option to nominate a family member or carer to manage their energy account.

Collaborating with TellJo, E.ON Next conducts wellbeing checks for over 75,000 customers, ensuring tailored support and customer service based on individual circumstances.

Furthermore, E.ON Next collaborates with Kidney Care UK to offer additional assistance to those living with Chronic Kidney Disease, including individuals undergoing life-saving dialysis at home.

Additional support is available for customers with various medical conditions.

Ramona Vlasiu, Chief Operating Officer of E.ON Next, said: “We know these are incredibly challenging times for many of our customers and the current cold weather could be placing an additional strain on many households’ finances.

“This winter, we’re delivering over £150 million of support for homes as part of our winter support scheme and we’re keen to remind people of the support available to them to help ensure nobody is missing out on support they’re entitled to.”