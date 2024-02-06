Octopus unveils rewards to encourage energy usage reduction

Octopus Energy has expanded its rewards programme.

The programme, boasting more than a million participants, enables customers to earn ‘Octopoints’ by reducing energy usage during peak times or maintaining a healthy energy account.

The rewards include a weekly hot drink at Greggs, a two for £10 weekly cinema ticket deal at ODEON and quarterly day passes at the National Trust and National Trust for Scotland.

These benefits are redeemable through the ‘Octoplus’ section of the app or online dashboard.

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Octopus Energy Group, commented: “Admittedly, submitting meter readings and keeping tabs on your energy account isn’t the most thrilling activity for everyone.

“That’s why we’ve designed ‘Octoplus’ – to make mundane energy tasks fun. Our customers are already getting paid for shifting their energy usage during grid stress, and now they can even get free drinks and cinema tickets on top.”