Net Hero Podcast – Banking on a greener future

Money makes the world go round. But does it make it better?

For centuries, the world of finance has always been at the heart of everything we have done from trade to infrastructure, from wars to disaster relief. Commerce drives all our decisions and choices, whether we like it or not.

So where does it sit when it comes to net zero? Well the past three years there have been big commitments made to help fund decarbonisation and level up the global debt mountains, to help poorer nations tackle climate change. But has much really happened?

We need finance to fund all these changes but the returns are often years away, that means we still have lots of money making returns from fossil fuels at present. So are we anyway near a finance system that cares about greenery, rather than being in the black?

Join my great chat with Heather Buchanan, CEO of Bankers for Net Zero, as we explore the true colour of net zero money.