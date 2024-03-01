UK’s largest subsea cable deal sealed

Contracts for the Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2), a collaborative effort between SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET), have been finalised this week.

EGL2 aims to establish a high voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea transmission cable, spanning from Peterhead in Scotland to Drax in England, potentially becoming the UK’s longest.

The subsea HVDC cable system, approximately 436 kilometres long, will incorporate new converter stations at both ends to integrate into the existing transmission infrastructure.

The project is expected to supply electricity to around two million households.

Key agreements with Prysmian, Hitachi Energy and BAM signify progress toward EGL2’s development, with work scheduled to commence pending final approval from Ofgem.

Speaking as the contracts were signed, SSEN Transmission’s Ricky Saez, the EGL2 Project Director, said: “Getting the contract signed with Hitachi Energy and BAM for delivery of the convertor stations is another big step in delivering EGL2.

“The convertor stations at either end of the cable will play a crucial role in making the power transported by this HVDC link onto the onshore transmission network quicker.”