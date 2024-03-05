Let there be light

St Hugh’s Charterhouse, Cowfold, was founded in 1873 when the property was acquired to accommodate two houses of French Carthusian monks in exile.

Carthusian monastics live a hermetic life in small communities and dedicate their lives to prayer, study, work and praise.

Fast forward 150 years and today 26 monastics commit to a life of solitude on the 240-hectare site at St Hugh’s, also known as Parkminster. St Hugh’s is not just the only Carthusian monastery in the UK, it is also a place of incredible beauty and serenity, offering complete solitude for the Fathers and Brothers.

The Fathers spend most of their day praying, reading and chanting in their individual cells. The Brothers also commit to a life of solitude, however, they balance prayer with working as cooks, gardeners, librarians and janitors within the grounds.

Carthusian monasteries are usually built in places far from habitation, the noise of traffic and in a natural setting. In spite of the Order’s commitment to the natural environment, growing their own food, and sustainable practices, many local residents are still surprised to learn that the Sussex monastery has recently switched to solar energy.

St Hugh’s requires a vast quantity of electricity and the Order has invested in 500 PV panels to power the premises with free, clean and silent solar energy.

The Lodge is a Grade II listed building so the monastics opted for a ground mounted solar array that will save an enormous 2,307 tonnes of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. The monastery is also installing a battery which will store any excess electricity that can be used when the panels are not generating power.

A monastic resident at St Hugh’s, Brother Hesychios explains, “Initially, when beginning this process we were complete beginners, so we were hoping to be able to rely on a solar panel installer who had the ability to put themselves in the shoes (or sandals as the case may be) of the novice solar panel user to be able to explain to us in laymans terms step-by-step the process involved.

“I am very glad to say that the OHM team with Mr. Jason Lindfield as lead did this to our satisfaction.”

Brother Hesychios continues “Along with the technical support….the community here at St.Hugh`s are grateful to Mr. Lindfield and his team for the care they took on each occasion not to disturb the silence and solitude of the monks who live at St. Hugh`s.

“Due care was taken by OHM to contact us well in advance of any works….This allowed us to make adjustments to our own schedule as was needed.”

Jason Lindfield, Director at OHM Energy Solutions says “We are privileged to be working with St Hugh’s as the community embraces solar to enhance their sustainable living.

“The new system is not only silent but will transform operations, helping St Hugh’s financially as well as environmentally.

“The projected energy yield is 231,650kWh with an annual saving/ total income of £27,196. At current energy prices, the entire system should pay for itself within six years and seven months, which makes a very sustainable investment for the community.”