Britain hits 30 million smart meter milestone

Britain has achieved a milestone in its energy infrastructure, with 30 million smart meters now connected to the national secure smart meter network operated by the Data Communications Company (DCC).

The 30 millionth meter was connected by E.ON at a property in Derby on Friday 1st March.

The smart meter network offers real time information about energy supply and demand to households and energy suppliers.

With over 16,000 smart meters incorporated into the network daily and nearly two billion messages transmitted monthly, the network’s capacity to support the transformation of the country’s energy system is expanding.

Over the past year, smart meters on the DCC network have reportedly saved 1.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions – equivalent to removing 267,000 cars from the road for a year.

Angus Flett, CEO of DCC, commented: “As the UK continues its journey of electrification to decarbonise, the DCC is already playing a vital role in the transition to a smarter, greener energy system and this will continue to be paramount as energy sector reforms place greater need to accelerate digitalisation.”