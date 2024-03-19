West Midlands secures £15m for EV chargers

Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) has secured £15.7 million from the Department for Transport’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund.

Combined with existing resources, this totals £55 million, aimed at installing up to 12,000 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the region in collaboration with local councils, private sector suppliers, and utility firms.

The objective is to improve charging accessibility and encourage EV adoption, supporting sustainability efforts in the West Midlands.

Andy Steet, Mayor of the West Midlands and Chair of the West Midlands Combined Authority, said: “We recognise that there are many people and businesses who would like to make the switch to an EV but are worried about the lack of chargers – especially those who do not have their own drive way or garage.

“That is why we welcome this new £15 million investment from the Department for Transport which will help us deliver a revolution in vehicle charging infrastructure, from smaller roadside chargers to faster charging hubs across our region.”