Demand flexibility ‘chronically undervalued’

The Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE) has voiced criticism following the publication of National Grid ESO’s report proposing a £58 billion investment into the electricity grid.

While acknowledging the necessity of ambitious investment plans for Britain’s energy future, ADE emphasises the importance of a coordinated approach, particularly in valuing demand flexibility.

Oz Russell, Industrial Energy Policy Officer at the ADE said: “Consistent underinvestment in UK transmission infrastructure, electricity demand doubling by 2050 and the vast length of the queue to connect to the grid, all make clear the necessity to build new infrastructure.

“At the same time, demand flexibility is still being chronically undervalued. Energy flexibility will enable less disruption, lower costs and fewer pylons across the UK, helping to manage network constraints and make the most of the intermittent renewables on the system, both now and in the future.”