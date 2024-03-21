Council warns against ECO4 cold callers

Wrexham Council has advised residents about an increase in reports of cold callers falsely claiming to represent the council for ECO4 grants.

The Welsh local authority has warned residents to be cautious and verify callers’ legitimacy before sharing personal information.

Private renters seeking ECO4 funding need landlord approval and must meet eligibility criteria.

The scheme aims to reduce energy bills and carbon dioxide emissions, prioritising low income households and those vulnerable to fuel poverty and health issues worsened by cold conditions until March 2026.