Scotland launches bioenergy consultation

The Scottish Government has opened a consultation inviting public feedback on proposals for the sustainable utilisation of bioenergy, including the cultivation of crops convertible into electricity, heat and fuels.

A newly proposed strategy outlines how bioenergy can contribute to emissions reduction, suggesting the allocation of agricultural land for the cultivation of energy crops specifically tailored for bioenergy production.

The consultation, which spans 12 weeks, aims to gather perspectives on the opportunities and challenges associated with biomass fuel usage and the potential utilisation of land for growing perennial energy crops.

Yesterday, the Climate Change Committee expressed concerns regarding Scotland’s capability to achieve its statutory 2030 emission reduction targets, highlighting missed annual targets, delayed climate change plan publications, and insufficient policies.

Scotland’s Energy Minister Gillian Martin said: “Bioenergy supports the Scottish Government’s commitment to reach net zero by 2045. Research shows if 90,000 hectares of these crops were planted, this could deliver an amount of energy equivalent to powering around 1.3 million homes a year.

“Realising this potential can help to deliver a just transition for our energy sector, and develop a self-sufficient and secure supply chain to enable us to generate more of this greener energy.”