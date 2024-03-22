Newcastle school goes green with £4m upgrade

Benfield School in Walkergate, Newcastle is poised for a green transformation with the installation of solar panels, air source heat pumps, LED lighting and wall insulation as part of a £4 million eco-upgrade project.

Funded by a grant secured by NEAT Academy Trust and Newcastle City Council from the government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, the initiative aims to enhance the school‘s energy efficiency and contribute to its net zero ambitions.

Anthony Martin, Headteacher at Benfield School, said: “I am particularly excited around the opportunity that it provides to the pupils at Benfield School.

“They will be able to see and learn about the school’s transition to low carbon energy use, as we implement new air source heat pump and solar panel technology across our school site.”

Councillor Marion Williams, Cabinet member for a Connected, Clean City at Newcastle City Council, said: “We have made a strong commitment to make public buildings across the city more sustainable so it is great we have secured this funding.

“The school is a really important asset in the community, with its sport facilities such as the swimming pool and sports hall being used by pupils during the day and by the public during evenings, weekends and school holidays.”