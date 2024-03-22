West Midlands’ plan for rapid EV charging stations unveiled

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) has revealed images of a network of ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

These stations will be located at nine key road-side locations across the region.

Two sites have already been identified in Erdington and south-west Birmingham, with more sites planned.

Each station will have 20 150+KW chargers capable of charging cars and vans with 100 miles of range in just 15 minutes.

Funding for this £48 million network comes from the region’s £1.3 billion City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS), combining government support and private investment.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and chair of the WMCA, said: “Decarbonising transport will not be possible unless we have the right infrastructure and it’s no secret that more EV chargers are needed.

“So, it’s fantastic news that we are now close to securing the first locations for our ultra rapid EV ‘filling stations’.”

Councillor Mike Bird, WMCA portfolio lead for transport, and leader of Walsall Council, said: “The investment in nine super-fast EV charging stations is designed to make alternatives to petrol and diesel vehicles more convenient and affordable, making it easier for people to make that switch and support our net zero ambitions.”

Image: West Midlands Combined Authority