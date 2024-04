INEOS has completed the acquisition of TotalEnergies‘ stake in key petrochemical assets at Lavera in Southern France, consolidating control over Naphtachimie, Gexaro and Appryl.

These assets were previously joint ventures between the two companies.

This acquisition, announced on 5th July, encompasses one of Europe’s largest steam crackers, an aromatics business, a polypropylene business and various infrastructure assets, including part of TotalEnergies’ ethylene pipeline network.