Zero energy bills homes unveiled

Tilia Homes and Hopkins Homes have partnered with Octopus Energy to introduce the ‘Zero Bills’ proposition, providing homes equipped with green technology and no energy bills guaranteed.

These properties, located at Tilia Homes’ Landimore Park development and Hopkins Homes’ Church View, feature sustainable features like solar panels and heat pumps, powered by Octopus Energy’s Kraken platform.

Michael Cottrell, ‘Zero Bills’ Director at Octopus Energy: “As the energy grid evolves, so does our ability to revolutionise homeownership.

“With our ‘Zero Bills’ smart proposition, Tilia Homes and Hopkins Homes homeowners can enjoy not only energy bill-free homes but also a genuine shift towards sustainable living.”