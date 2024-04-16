Greenwich adopts hybrid solar street lights

The Royal Borough of Greenwich has introduced hybrid solar street lights.

These lights, installed for the first time in December 2023, require no additional infrastructure and offer a cost effective and environmentally friendly solution for street lighting.

A representative from the Royal Borough of Greenwich stated: “The decision to adopt hybrid solar street lights aligns with our overarching goal of promoting sustainability and resilience within our community.

“This innovative solution allows us to illuminate our streets efficiently while reducing our reliance on conventional energy sources.”

Dr Anthony Durham, Chief Executive Officer of Meden Systems said: “By harnessing solar energy, we are not only reducing carbon emissions but also alleviating the burden on traditional power grids.”