UK power grid shake-up: National Grid ESO fast-tracks connections

The Electricity System Operator (ESO) has announced additional targeted reforms aimed at expediting connections to the electricity grid.

These reforms, which build upon the ESO’s existing five-point plan, seek to address the challenge of connecting approximately 220 projects, totalling around 40GW, to the national transmission system before 2026.

To ensure the timely progression of projects, the ESO has written to parties involved in grid connection requests, requesting updates on their progress and project milestones.

Key milestones for projects include securing financing, acquiring land, obtaining planning permissions and commencing construction.

This proactive approach allows the identification of non-viable projects, thereby prioritising those ready and able to connect more quickly.

Energy generators that fail to make progress or meet their connection dates will have the option to either move backward in the queue or voluntarily withdraw, making space for projects that are actively advancing.

These reforms have the potential to enable projects to connect up to ten years earlier, the ESO has said.

To ensure accountability and progress tracking, the ESO will be supported by an international engineering consultancy and a legal firm.