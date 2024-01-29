Cold snap spurs increase in UK electricity demand

UK’s total electricity consumption increased by 2.2% in the three months to November 2023 compared to the same period the previous year.

The rise was observed across sectors, with domestic sales up by 1.4%, attributed to lower average temperatures increasing the demand for heating.

Industrial sales increased by 0.7%, in line with productivity increases measured in the Index of Production.

Government data shows that consumption by other final users, including commercial users, rose by 2.7%, likely driven by colder temperatures.