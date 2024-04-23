Login
National Grid proposes new green electricity projects

National Grid has presented plans for two green electricity projects in Lincolnshire and West Norfolk, aiming to enhance local energy supplies
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
04/23/2024 11:33 AM
Image: National Grid
National Grid has unveiled proposals for two electricity projects in Lincolnshire and West Norfolk, aiming to enhance local energy supplies and support net zero.

These projects, named Eastern Green Link 3 (EGL 3) and Eastern Green Link 4 (EGL 4), are subsea electricity links connecting Scotland to England, with a consultation period running from 23rd April to 17th June.

EGL 3 and EGL 4 are predicted to power up to four million homes in the Midlands and South of England, forming part of The Great Grid Upgrade to modernise England and Wales’ grid infrastructure.

Consultation events, webinars, and local information points have been set up for community feedback.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

