US solar manufacturing increases 71%

The US solar panel manufacturing capacity increased by 71% in the first quarter, reaching 200GW of total capacity, with Florida and Texas leading in new installations
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/07/2024 9:11 AM
Lynher Energy acquires rights to develop UK solar and battery projects
Image: Shutterstock
The US witnessed an increase in solar panel manufacturing capacity during the first quarter of 2024, according to a report by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie.

An 11GW of new solar module manufacturing capacity was added during this period, marking the largest growth in US solar manufacturing history.

Currently, the total annual manufacturing capacity exceeds 26GW.

Additionally, 11.8GW of new solar capacity was installed, bringing the national total to 200GW.

The utility-scale solar market grew substantially, with Florida and Texas leading in new installations.

Other states like New Mexico and Ohio also experienced notable growth.

However, the residential solar segment faced challenges, particularly in California, due to policy changes.

Despite some challenges, the report projects that the US solar capacity will double over the next five years, reaching 438GW by 2029.

SEIA president and Chief Executive Officer Abigail Ross Hopper said: “This quarter proves that new federal investments in clean energy are revitalising American manufacturing and strengthening our nation’s energy economy.”

