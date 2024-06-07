More than half of small businesses fear rising energy costs

A recent survey conducted by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) highlights significant concerns among small business owners regarding energy costs in the lead-up to the general election.

More than half (53%) of respondents expressed worries about rising energy costs over the next five years.

The survey, which included 1,341 small business owners, also revealed that while 96% plan to vote, over half have not yet made a final decision on their choice.

Taxation and operational expenses are major factors influencing their decisions.

The survey found that 90% of small business owners are concerned about potential tax increases under the next government and 92% are worried about the costs and risks associated with employing people.