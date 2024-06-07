Login
More than half of small businesses fear rising energy costs

More than half of small business owners are concerned about rising energy costs over the next five years, according to a new survey
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/07/2024 8:41 AM
SMEs stunned as energy bills skyrocket by 500%
Image: Quirky Badger / Shutterstock
A recent survey conducted by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) highlights significant concerns among small business owners regarding energy costs in the lead-up to the general election.

More than half (53%) of respondents expressed worries about rising energy costs over the next five years.

The survey, which included 1,341 small business owners, also revealed that while 96% plan to vote, over half have not yet made a final decision on their choice.

Taxation and operational expenses are major factors influencing their decisions.

The survey found that 90% of small business owners are concerned about potential tax increases under the next government and 92% are worried about the costs and risks associated with employing people.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

