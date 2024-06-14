New Chief Executive to lead REA

The Association of Renewable Energy & Clean Technology (REA) has announced the appointment of Trevor Hutchings as its new Chief Executive.

Mr Hutchings will assume his role on 1st July, succeeding Dr Nina Skorupska, who has led the REA for over a decade.

Hutchings’ immediate focus will be to advocate for the incoming government to prioritise energy transition and net zero in its legislative agenda.

The REA has urged all political parties to support sustainable energy growth and low carbon innovation, in line with the UK’s legally binding net zero carbon emissions targets.

Before joining the REA, Hutchings was Partner for Sustainability at the consulting firm BIP.

His career spans public, private and NGO sectors, with roles focused on clean energy development, net zero and climate action.

He has worked at Gemserv, within Whitehall departments, and with the European Commission in Brussels, leading climate and environment programmes.

Additionally, Hutchings was Director of Advocacy at WWF, working on public policy and environmental governance.

Hutchings also chairs the Green Purposes Company, which was established by the UK Government to safeguard the green mission of the Green Investment Bank.

Trevor Hutchings said: “I take up my role at the REA as the country goes to the polls and we reach an inflexion point in the journey to a sustainable, low carbon future.

“Net zero is within our grasp and the actions taken by the next administration will determine whether we get the job done.

“The businesses that make up the UK clean energy and technology industries – many of whom are our members – have the innovation, skills and expertise to cement the UK’s position as climate leader.”

“But the next government must take vital steps in providing the policy and fiscal regimes that encourage, rather than deter, investment.

“This is crucial in not only addressing the pernicious effects of carbon emissions but also reducing energy bills and providing domestic energy security.”