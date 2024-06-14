Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Editor’s PickEnergy MarketsNet ZeroRenewable EnergyTop Stories

Octopus pushes for quicker grid connections

Octopus Energy proposes greater collaboration between developers and network operators, regulatory reforms to expedite planning approvals and an open-source approach to improve transparency and efficiency in grid connections
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/14/2024 12:51 PM
1 0
0
Nearly one million Octopus customers cash in on smart savings
Image: Octopus
0
Shares

Octopus Energy has stressed the urgency of streamlining the connection process to meet ambitious net zero targets in the UK.

The energy company has released a detailed report advocating for quicker grid connections for green energy projects in the UK.

The report addresses concerns over delays in connecting renewable energy sources to the national grid, despite ongoing efforts by network companies, regulators and the government.

Key recommendations in the report include enhancing collaboration between developers and network operators to optimise infrastructure use and prioritise high-potential areas for renewable energy generation.

Octopus Energy also calls for regulatory reforms to expedite planning approvals and foster competition among network providers.

Additionally, transparency is highlighted as crucial in the connection process.

Octopus Energy proposes an open-source approach to provide developers with necessary data and tools, aiming to accelerate and improve the efficiency of grid connections.

This approach, the company believes, will ensure fair distribution of grid capacity among projects aligned with net zero goals.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.