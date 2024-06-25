Silvertown to host UK’s first E.ON ectogrid low carbon energy network

E.ON and Lendlease have agreed to implement the ectogrid™ low carbon energy network at Silvertown, East London.

This system is set to serve approximately 6,500 homes and businesses across a 760,000 sqm development, aiming to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 4,000 tonnes annually.

Using heat pump and cooling technology, ectogrid™ promises an 88% emissions reduction compared to traditional gas boilers.

Silvertown’s redevelopment includes restoring landmarks like Millennium Mills and building residential units, leisure facilities, and workspaces to stimulate economic growth and create over 6,000 new jobs.

Chris Norbury, Chief Executive of E.ON UK, said: “Making energy more affordable and sustainable is a critical element of growing the UK economy and it cannot be achieved without an ambition to deliver huge societal benefit too – creating opportunities for people across the country and delivering innovative change to bring real world benefits felt far beyond the world of energy alone.”

Tom Copley, Deputy Mayor for Housing and Residential Development, said: “The Mayor is determined to move London towards a greener future and aim to deliver net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

“Schemes like this prove that it is possible to deliver the housing and the low carbon heat that London needs by embracing innovative approaches that help tackle the climate emergency and create a greener city for all Londoners.”