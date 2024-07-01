Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy SavingLow CarbonNet ZeroRenewable Energy

Queen Mary Uni turns data centre heat into hot water

Queen Mary University of London will repurpose waste heat from its data centre to supply hot water and heating for the campus
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
07/01/2024 10:30 AM
0 0
0
UK grid to call on factories and businesses to power down
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

Queen Mary University of London has announced a refurbishment project for the Joseph Priestley Building.

The project will capture waste heat from the university’s Tier2 computing facility and convert it into hot water.

This water will be integrated into the campus district heating system.

The initiative will reduce the university’s dependence on gas boilers, which are traditionally used for heating.

The system will generate hot water reaching temperatures of up to 75°C, suitable for existing plumbing and heating systems.

Queen Mary President and Principal Colin Bailey said: “By harnessing waste heat and minimising our carbon footprint, we are setting an example for others to follow.

“We believe this approach can be a cornerstone for sustainable data centre operations in the future.”

Professor Jonathan Hays, head of Particle Physics Research Centre said: “By capturing waste heat, we can significantly decrease our dependence on gas boilers, resulting in measurable cuts to carbon dioxide emissions.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.