Wessex Water ad withdrawn over environmental claims

A Wessex Water television advert has been withdrawn following a ruling by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

The ASA determined that the advert did not adequately disclose the company’s environmental performance history.

The advert, broadcast in February 2024, focused on Wessex Water’s efforts to address storm overflows but omitted details about its past discharge of sewage into the environment and its low Environmental Performance Assessment ratings.

The ASA concluded that the advert breached rules regarding misleading advertising and environmental claims.

Wessex Water has been directed to ensure that future adverts provide accurate and comprehensive information regarding their environmental impact.

A Wessex Water spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We are disappointed with the ASA’s ruling based on one single complaint it received about our advert seen by hundreds of thousands of people, explaining how we’re investing £3 million a month to improve storm overflows.

“Independent customer research shows that public reaction to the advert was overwhelmingly positive, with 85% of more than 500 customers surveyed feeling that we are taking positive action to tackle overflows.”