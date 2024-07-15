Manchester powers up with ‘UK’s first’ EnTech superhub

Octopus Energy Group’s Kraken has opened the UK’s first EnTech superhub in Manchester.

Named the ‘Kraken Tech Centre’, this facility will foster collaboration in clean technology research and development, integrating innovations from leaders in e-mobility, electric vehicle (EV) charging, heat pumps and home batteries with Kraken’s advanced energy platform.

The hub is located in Manchester’s historic Pariser Building.

Devrim Celal, Chief Executive Officer of Kraken Technologies, said: “Manchester is on track to becoming the ‘Silicon Valley for Energy Tech’.

“With this facility, we’re not just laying the groundwork for a greener, smarter energy system – we’re creating a more sustainable and affordable future for all.”

Kraken has confirmed partnerships with more than twelve companies for its launch, including automotive leaders BYD and Ford, battery innovators Tesla, Enphase Energy, SolarEdge, GivEnergy, EV charging solution providers Indra Renewable Technologies, Hypervolt, Ohme and Myenergi, alongside heat pump providers Mitsubishi Electric and Daikin.

