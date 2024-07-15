West Midlands’ unique selling point: Smart, efficient, flexible power

“Our unique selling point has to be smart, efficient, flexible power,” said Dr Jamie Elliott of the West Midlands Combined Authority during his lecture at The Big Zero Show.

Dr Elliott focused on the pivotal role local authorities will play in the journey towards net zero by 2050, emphasising the need for engaging with these authorities as essential for both businesses and the broader energy sector in the implementation of net zero technologies.

In his role as Delivery Manager for Business Programmes, Dr Elliott oversees a significant government-funded programme aimed at supporting the net zero agenda.

He highlighted that local and combined authorities, serving the public, have a duty to address climate change using their powers to create economic opportunities: “In particular, the West Midlands has a higher proportion of energy exposed, largely manufacturing businesses than any other UK region.

“These businesses are threatened by both rising energy costs and the need to transition to net zero. So the combined authority last year commissioned the decarbonisation net zero program, which provides free expert information and advice and free energy efficiency audits for the region’s businesses.

“Aligned to that, there’s 4. 5 million in net zero grants to implement the changes identified within those audits.

“And these are made available through the seven local authorities.”

Click the video to watch the Big Zero Lecture in full.