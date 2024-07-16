Gaps in UK carbon accounting regulation

A study by Energy Systems Catapult has highlighted concerns over the fragmented development of carbon accounting regulations and guidance in the UK.

The report, titled “Operationalising a Carbon Regulator: Review of Existing Regulatory Landscape,” assesses the current state of UK carbon accounting regulations and identifies significant gaps.

Key findings from the report include a lack of coordination among regulators and government entities, insufficient detailed methodologies for calculating emissions and inconsistent third-party verification processes.

It also points out shortcomings in addressing misleading claims and disparities in emissions factor datasets, particularly for Scope 3 emissions.

The absence of standardised qualifications for carbon accountants and inadequate digital oversight further compound these challenges, according to the report.

The study proposes establishing a carbon regulator to streamline regulatory efforts, enhance consistency across sectors and improve transparency in emissions reporting.

Such measures aim to support innovation and expedite progress towards achieving net zero emissions targets.

Elle Butterworth, Senior Digital Consultant at Energy Systems Catapult, said: “The future net zero economy must be supported by a robust regulatory framework that acts as an enabler for credible emissions data to be disclosed, shared and aggregated to meet the needs of industry actors.”