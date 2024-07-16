Aberdeen hydrogen hub gets go ahead

bp Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Limited and Aberdeen City Council have confirmed the final investment decision for the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub project.

The hub will feature facilities for hydrogen production, storage, and distribution, powered by electricity generated from a forthcoming solar farm at the former Ness landfill site.

Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill said: “Aberdeen has been a leader among cities in bringing hydrogen to market for public transport and council fleet vehicles.

“This project is central to our vision to increase the supply and demand for hydrogen as a fuel in support of the city’s net zero vision.”

bp Senior Vice President Europe Louise Kingham said: “Aberdeen City Council deserves a huge amount of credit for showing leadership as they progress their plans to deliver lower carbon energy solutions and, for bp, this is further evidence of how we are backing Britain by investing in support of today’s energy needs and those of tomorrow.”