Octopus slashes London-Cornwall EV journey to under £5

Octopus Electric Vehicles has introduced a new energy tariff for its customers, providing a reduced off-peak rate of 6p per kWh.

This discount is available through the company’s sister firm, Octopus Energy.

The new tariff, named ‘Intelligent Octopus Go – EV Saver’, aims to help electric vehicle (EV) users save on energy costs.

The reduced rate allows EV drivers to travel from London to Cornwall for less than £5, compared to approximately £30 with a petrol car.

On average, drivers using this tariff could save around £1,076 annually on fuel costs compared to conventional petrol vehicles, the company said.

Fiona Howarth, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Electric Vehicles, said: “Too often we only focus on the sticker price of an electric car, and forget the huge ‘fuel’ savings to be made [when on the right tariff].

“What’s more, outright prices of new models entering the market are coming down, with consumer choice ramping up.”