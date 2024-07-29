Ofgem proposes new system to simplify flexible asset sign up

Ofgem has launched a consultation on a new Flexibility Market Asset Registration (FMAR) system.

This system is designed to simplify the registration process for flexible energy assets such as electric vehicle chargers, heat pumps and home battery storage.

Currently, Flexibility Service Providers (FSPs) must register these assets separately for each energy market.

The FMAR system will bring this together into a single sign-up point, making it easier for consumers to participate in both local and national energy flexibility markets.

This change aims to streamline the process, reduce administrative burdens and potentially increase savings by allowing consumers to take better advantage of flexible energy tariffs and services.

Ofgem Director Eleanor Warburton said: “To successfully operate the developing low carbon energy system of the future we need more flexible tools to make the best use of our intermittent wind and solar potential along with network and consumer assets to meet demand.

“We are already starting to see real acceleration in small scale flexible energy use as consumers increasingly access cheaper energy through more flexible consumption.”