Wind and solar overtake fossil fuels in EU power generation

In the first half of 2024, wind and solar energy generated more electricity than fossil fuels in the EU
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/01/2024 8:41 AM
Race against time: ‘UK must unlock 70GW of renewable power by 2030’
Image: graham parton / Shutterstock
In the first six months of 2024, wind and solar energy produced more electricity than fossil fuels in the EU for the first time.

That’s according to new analysis from think tank Ember, which suggests wind and solar accounted for 30% of the EU’s electricity, surpassing fossil fuels, which contributed 27%, a decline of 17%.

Despite a 0.7% increase in electricity demand compared to last year, fossil fuel use dropped significantly.

Coal use fell by nearly a quarter (24%) and gas use decreased by 14%.

This decline was largely due to the growth in wind and solar energy, which outpaced the increase in demand.

Renewable energy milestones were achieved across the EU.

Thirteen Member States now generate more power from wind and solar than from fossil fuels, including Germany, Belgium, Hungary and the Netherlands.

In May, Spain’s wind and solar contribution surpassed 50% of its electricity generation for the first time, while Poland reached a third of its electricity from these sources.

Hungary set consecutive monthly records for solar generation in April, May and June 2024.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

