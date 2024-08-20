Octopus leads in energy customer satisfaction

Consumer satisfaction with UK energy suppliers increased between January and February 2024 compared to the previous survey period from August to September 2023.

However, satisfaction levels remain below the peaks recorded in 2020.

That’s according to Ofgem‘s latest wave of the Energy Consumer Satisfaction Survey which shows that

Octopus Energy and Utility Warehouse led in customer satisfaction, with 87% and 82% of their customers, respectively, reporting overall satisfaction, above the average for this period.

Both companies also performed well in customer service satisfaction, with Octopus Energy at 78% and Utility Warehouse at 76%.

In contrast, EDF Energy (67%), OVO Energy (63%) and ScottishPower (65%) secured lower satisfaction rates than average.

EDF Energy (62%) and OVO Energy (55%) also experienced a decline in customer service satisfaction.

British Gas was the only supplier with a significant rise in overall satisfaction since the last survey.

Additionally, EDF Energy and E.ON/E.ON Next reported increases in customer service satisfaction.

Greg Jackson, Founder of Octopus Energy, said: “Once again, the official data shows customers are far happier with Octopus than other energy companies.

“Our incredible, caring team and continuous investment in technology mean lower prices, better service and more innovation than other large energy companies.

“We’re not perfect, but we started this company to do energy better for customers. It’s made us the biggest power supplier in the UK and it’s still our absolute priority.”