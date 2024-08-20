UK Prime Minister visits Welsh wind farm

Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Brecha Forest West Wind farm with First Minister of Wales, Baroness Eluned Morgan in Carmarthenshire. Picture by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

The UK Prime Minister and the First Minister of Wales visited Brechfa Forest West Wind Farm in South Wales today.

The wind farm has 28 turbines powering around 40,000 homes.

Since its commissioning in 2018, the wind farm has generated over 1.05TWh of energy.

During the visit, the leaders met apprentices and discussed the role of green jobs in local communities.

Tom Glover, UK County Chair at RWE, said: “Today was a crucial opportunity to ensure that delivering this scale of ambition remains at the very top of the government’s agenda.

“We look forward to working in partnership with the government and GB Energy to fast-track investment and accelerate the deployment of vital clean energy projects across the country.”

