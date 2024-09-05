Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Editor’s PickLow CarbonNet ZeroTop Stories

Scotland to phase out fossil fuel heating

The Scottish Government has confirmed it will introduce a 'Heat in Buildings' Bill to phase out fossil fuel heating and set energy efficiency standards
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
09/05/2024 10:35 AM
0 0
0
MPs urge government to set more detailed ban on gas boilers
Image: Shutterstock
0
Shares

The Scottish Government has announced plans to introduce a ‘Heat in Buildings’ Bill within the next year.

The Bill aims to phase out fossil fuel heating in Scotland and set new standards for energy efficiency in buildings.

The proposed legislation will include measures to ban certain high emission heating systems from 2045 and require some properties to meet minimum energy efficiency standards.

It will also give ministers the authority to set regulations on how these changes will be implemented, ensuring that the requirements are fair for building owners.

Additionally, the government will conclude a review of the New Build Heat Standard by December 2024, addressing concerns about wood burning stoves and bioenergy.

The Bill is part of a broader strategy to support households and businesses in reducing emissions, including grants and loans for clean heating and expanding the public electric vehicle charging network.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.