Should Scotland’s energy revenue stay in Scotland?

MPs are calling for Scottish energy money to be used only for Scotland’s benefit as the Great British Energy Bill is debated
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
09/05/2024 9:30 AM
French €4.12bn to support floating offshore wind granted EU approval
MPs are advocating for all revenue generated from Scottish energy to be used exclusively for the benefit of Scotland.

This call comes as the Great British Energy Bill is set to be debated in Westminster.

The SNP is proposing amendments to the Bill to ensure that Scotland’s energy resources are primarily used to serve the needs of the Scottish people.

They have also urged Scottish Labour MPs to support these proposed changes.

The debate on the Bill will focus on whether the revenue from Scotland’s energy should be ring-fenced for Scotland or distributed more widely.

