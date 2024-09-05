Wind power leads as renewable energy use rises in Northern Ireland

From July 2023 to June 2024, nearly 45.8% of electricity consumed in Northern Ireland was generated from renewable sources.

This is a slight increase of 0.3 percentage points from the previous year.

During this period, Northern Ireland consumed 7,244 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity – of this, 3,319 GWh was produced from renewable sources within the region.

Wind energy contributed 82.3% of the renewable electricity, down slightly from 83.2% in the previous year.

Non-wind renewables, such as biogas and solar power, made up the remaining 17.7%.

Electricity consumption in Northern Ireland has decreased by 11.2% over the past decade, while renewable energy generation has more than doubled.

The volume of non-wind renewable generation has remained stable, with 588GWh reported for the year ending June 2024.