New trial to link heat networks with electricity grid

Heatropolis based at King’s Cross was one of three UK Power Networks innovation trials to win new funding Image: UK Power Networks

Heatropolis is a new trial by UK Power Networks that will explore how local heat networks can work with the electricity grid to improve energy supply and reduce carbon emissions.

The project aims to show how better planning and coordination between heat and electricity networks can create a more efficient and sustainable energy system.

This trial is part of UK Power Networks’ innovation programme, which has been boosted by nearly £25 million in funding from Ofgem‘s Strategic Innovation Fund.

The funding follows nine months of research and development to identify projects that could make power supplies more reliable.

Head of innovation at UK Power Networks, Luca Grella said: “We’ve been a big supporter of the Strategic Innovation Fund over the past 12 months, and now is where the fun really begins.

“It’s incredibly exciting, not only to be dramatically scaling up the scope of these projects, but to be working alongside some of the brightest minds in our sector to bring them to life.

“We work with dozens upon dozens of partners every year to help shape the future of our industry and we look forward to strengthening those relationships further.”