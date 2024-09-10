Call for compulsory heat pump installer accreditation

A coalition of organisations is calling for mandatory accreditation of heat pump installers across the UK.

The group includes the Heating Trades Network UK (HTNUK), National Energy Action (NEA), The MCS Foundation and the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU).

The organisations argue that accreditation would help bridge the knowledge gap and equip installers to provide accurate information.

They see it as a necessary step to build consumer trust and support the UK’s transition to alternative heating systems.

As the use of heat pumps increases, the coalition aims to establish consistent standards for installation, ensuring consumers receive reliable service.

A study by Which? found that almost half of households are uncertain about the qualifications needed for heat pump installers, with many struggling to trust information provided by contractors.

Louise Howlett, R A Heating and HTNUK Member, said: “Proper accreditation means people are getting unbiased advice that they and their neighbours can trust; it’s at the heart of consumer confidence and helping people make informed choices that will ultimately help their pocket.”

Maya Fitchett, Policy Analyst at NEA said: “It’s vital that low income and vulnerable households receive accurate advice on the suitability of installations and receive ongoing support to operate their systems efficiently. As heat pump installers increase rapidly, accreditation must be affordable yet firmly enforced to protect both installers and customers.”

David Cowdrey, Acting Chief Executive of The MCS Foundation, said: “Heat pumps are the only viable solution for decarbonising home heating at scale.

“Giving consumers confidence in this technology is vital in scaling up heat pump installations to the government’s target of 600,000 a year by 2028.”

Jess Ralston, Head of Energy at ECIU, said: “Building up supply chains and investing in the nascent heat pump industry to create trust between manufacturers, installers, and customers is essential if we move at the pace required to get off gas and shield ourselves from a future crisis.”