Brits skipping boiler checkups due to rising costs

Nearly 30% of people are servicing their boilers only every two years or more, rather than the recommended annual check.

About 7% have stopped servicing their boilers altogether.

This trend is attributed to ongoing financial pressures from the cost of living crisis, according to a new survey by Cadent.

The company’s ‘Services Beyond the Meter’ team, which supports customers in financial hardship, has reported a rise in cases where people are unable to replace or repair unsafe gas appliances.

Some households have even stopped using their boilers due to cost concerns.

In response, Cadent has trained 100 engineers to offer free services to those in need, ensuring that their homes remain safe and warm.

This initiative aims to prevent dangerous situations that could arise from using faulty appliances or attempting DIY repairs.

Earl Richards, Technical Manager at Cadent, commented: “Our engineers are coming across heartbreaking and frankly, quite dangerous stories every single day so these findings are not unsurprising.”