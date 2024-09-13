High Court halts UK’s first new coal mine in three decades

The High Court has today blocked the development of the UK’s first new coal mine in 30 years, planned for Whitehaven in Cumbria.

This decision stops West Cumbria Mining (WCM)’s project from proceeding.

In his judgement, Mr Justice Holgate said: “The assumption that the proposed mine would not produce a net increase in greenhouse gas emissions, or would be a net zero mine, is legally flawed.”

The ruling comes after a Supreme Court decision that highlighted the need to assess the climate impact of fossil fuel projects.

Friends of the Earth senior lawyer Niall Toru, said: “It is the first fossil fuel case to be decided after the landmark Supreme Court judgment on oil drilling at Horse Hill.

“That the ruling today has gone against the mining company could have ramifications internationally, as there are cases abroad where challenges are being made against fossil fuel projects on a very similar basis.

“This mine should never have been given permission in the first place.”

Energy Live News has contacted WCM for comment.

A WCM spokesperson told Energy Live News: “WCM will consider the implications of the High Court judgement and has no comment to make at this time.”