Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsNet ZeroPolicyTop Stories

High Court halts UK’s first new coal mine in three decades

This decision follows a Supreme Court ruling that requires climate impacts to be considered for fossil fuel projects
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
09/13/2024 11:12 AM
0 0
0
Green light for new coal mine in Cumbria
Image: West Cumbria Mining
0
Shares

The High Court has today blocked the development of the UK’s first new coal mine in 30 years, planned for Whitehaven in Cumbria.

This decision stops West Cumbria Mining (WCM)’s project from proceeding.

In his judgement, Mr Justice Holgate said: “The assumption that the proposed mine would not produce a net increase in greenhouse gas emissions, or would be a net zero mine, is legally flawed.”

The ruling comes after a Supreme Court decision that highlighted the need to assess the climate impact of fossil fuel projects.

Friends of the Earth senior lawyer Niall Toru, said: “It is the first fossil fuel case to be decided after the landmark Supreme Court judgment on oil drilling at Horse Hill.

“That the ruling today has gone against the mining company could have ramifications internationally, as there are cases abroad where challenges are being made against fossil fuel projects on a very similar basis.

“This mine should never have been given permission in the first place.”

Energy Live News has contacted WCM for comment.

A WCM spokesperson told Energy Live News: “WCM will consider the implications of the High Court judgement and has no comment to make at this time.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.