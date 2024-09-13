Energy Secretary approves major grid upgrade

The Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero has approved the Bramford to Twinstead Reinforcement project.

This development is part of The Great Grid Upgrade and aims to enhance the electricity transmission network between Bramford substation in Suffolk and Twinstead Tee in Essex.

The project involves removing approximately 27 kilometres of existing overhead lines and replacing them with new overhead lines and underground cables.

It will address current constraints and improve the transfer of cleaner energy from generation sites to areas of demand.

Pre-construction survey work has commenced, and major construction is expected to start in early 2025.

The project, valued at around £700 million, includes upgrades to infrastructure such as haul roads and cable sealing end compounds.

National Grid Project Director James Greenhalgh said: “The electricity transmission network in the east of England was built in the 1960s and needs significant upgrades to ensure that new sources of energy, such as offshore wind and nuclear, can be accommodated.

“Projects like the Bramford to Twinstead Reinforcement, which are part of the largest overhaul of the electricity grid in generations, are vital to ensuring the UK benefits from the huge amount of clean energy projects planned or currently under construction.”