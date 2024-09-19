Commons committee seeks views on net zero plan and energy bills

The Energy Security and Net Zero Committee is seeking input from stakeholders across industry, science, regulators and consumers to help shape its new programme.

The aim is to support the UK’s energy security while moving towards a net zero economy.

Led by the new Chair, Bill Esterson, the Committee is inviting organisations and individuals to suggest ideas for inquiries.

A stakeholder event will be held in Parliament on 5th November, where attendees can pitch their ideas and discuss key issues with MPs and other experts.

Bill Esterson said: “I am very grateful to have been elected Chair of the Committee working on one of the greatest questions of our time: how to support the transition to a net zero economy, securely and sustainably powered by decarbonised energy.

“There are many challenges in reaching the objective of net zero and these are matched by the opportunities for lower bills, jobs, energy security and reducing emissions.

“The committee will consult stakeholders across the spectrum to assist us in this task, from government, industry, trade unions, charities and scientists to consumers – starting with a stakeholder event in early November to canvass ideas and open a dialogue for this Parliament’s work.”