UK’s last coal power station ends generation after nearly 60 years

Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station, located near Nottingham, will cease coal generation at midnight today, officially ending its nearly six-decade-long operation.

The closure marks a significant step in the UK’s shift towards cleaner energy sources.

Built in 1967, Ratcliffe-on-Soar has provided power for millions of homes and played a crucial role in maintaining the country’s energy supply.

It was capable of generating 2GW of electricity, which powered two million homes.

Its eight cooling towers have long been a recognisable feature of the East Midlands landscape.

Today’s closure follows the UK Government’s commitment to phasing out coal power by 2024, a process that began in 2015.

Earlier this year, the power station saw its final coal deliveries and the last time all four of its generating units were in operation.

Peter O’Grady, Plant Manager, Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station, said: “It is an emotional day for me as well as for the team.

“When I started my career 36 years ago, none of us imaged a future without coal generation in our lifetimes. I am incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together over the years and to be part of this energy milestone as the country focuses on a cleaner energy future.”

Michael Lewis, Chief Executive Officer at Uniper, said: “Uniper aims to invest in technologies like carbon capture and storage, renewables and hydrogen.

“The goal is to decarbonise our remaining power assets and to deliver low carbon fuel as well as green and reliable energy to our customers.”