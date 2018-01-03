A bright idea for cutting lighting bills

Image: Shutterstock

A new motion sensor can save energy, reduce emissions and cut bills by maintaining light at a constant level.

Lighting firm Helvar has developed the 321 Multisensor, which uses passive infrared technology to dim lights and save energy, for example when the sun shines into a room, before brightening them again as the clouds darken the sky.

Its creators say it is well suited for applications where regular movements may be minimal or slow such as classrooms and office spaces but where daylight harvesting, energy saving and automated control are priorities.

As well as optimising light levels and saving power, the sensor also automatically turns the lights on when a room is occupied and switches them off when people leave, meaning no lights are left on unnecessarily.

Adel Hattab, CEO at Helvar, said: “Daylight harvesting and energy efficiency are right at the top of the agenda for electrical designers, contractors and their clients.

“The 321 Multisensor embraces Helvar͛s design excellence with our understanding of real-world lighting applications to deliver an exceptional product for the market that meets these challenges head on.”