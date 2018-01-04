Siemens Gamesa secures 262MW deal in Egypt

Image: Shutterstock

Siemens Gamesa has secured a 262MW turbine supply and 15-year maintenance contract in Egypt.

The firm will install 125 of its G97-2.1 MW turbines at Gulf of Suez wind farm, located in Ras Ghareb.

It received this order from a consortium made up of ENGIE, the Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation and Egyptian engineering firm Orascom Construction.

The Gulf of Suez project is the first privately-backed wind farm being developed in the country – until now its wind facilities have all been backed by Egypt’s national renewable energy body.

The facility is scheduled to be complete by July 2019 and operational by the end of the year.

