Burning oil tanker in East China Sea sinks

Image: RT Twitter

The Sanchi oil tanker burning in the East China Sea for more than a week has sunk.

That’s according to Chinese media reports, which say all 32 crew members on the ship have been killed.

The Sanchi and a cargo ship collided 160 miles off Shanghai just over a week ago.

The tanker, which was carrying 136,000 tonnes of ultra-light condensate oil then drifted towards Japan – Chinese officials say it didn’t cause a major slick.

Around 13 rescue vessels and an Iranian commando unit have been taking part in the salvage operation, during which they retrieved the ship’s black box but had to leave quickly because of the toxic smoke and high temperatures.

The cause of the collision is still not known.