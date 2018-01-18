Running a modern EfW plant…it’s a gas!!!

Refgas

When it comes to turning waste into energy, there’s a technique which really takes it into the 21st century….called gasification.

Unlike the outdated incinerators and combustion plants of yesteryear, many of which wouldn’t look out of place as a 1920’s industrial set in Peaky Blinders, these state-of-the-art facilities are now coming of age and providing localised or on-site CHP, using recovered materials or waste derived fuels as feedstock.

Refgas Ltd www.refgas-uk.com is at the forefront of this technology, with its modular plant, built in container frame sections, for fast and easy assembly and commissioning. Each transportable module can produce 1MWe and 1.4 MWth from around 1 tonne of feedstock…and these cleverly designed units can be linked together to cope with outputs up to as much as 20MWe, operating 24/7 and achieving fantastic efficiencies.

The “green” syngas produced by these units is proven as being cleaner than natural gas, and it is this clean gas which is then used to fuel gas engines and drive generators. This synthesis gas may burn with a blue flame…but its environmental credentials are very definitely…“green” !

With a small footprint, almost total automation and impeccable environmental credentials this type of system will inevitably play an important role in reducing energy costs and providing an alternative to centralised power generation and the use of fossil fuels…what’s not to like !!