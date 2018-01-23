London’s first electric black cab hits the road

The first commercially operational electric London black cab has hit the road.

London EV Company (LEVC) handed over the keys of the first TX vehicle to 46-year old David Harris from Chingford yesterday.

He was one of the first cabbies to put down a deposit for the new taxi when the company opened its order book last summer.

The electric cab has an 80-mile zero emissions range and a small back-up generator allows a full range of up to 400 miles.

The vehicle’s multi-filter system works to remove gases and particles from the incoming air and an in-built air quality sensor also automatically closes the external air intake if it detects increased levels of pollution.

Mr Harris said he expects “significant savings” from the new model.

He added: “I’m absolutely delighted to get the keys to my new TX electric taxi and there are two reasons. First I can’t wait to see the response from passengers, I know that they’re going to love it. And second, i’m going to see some significant savings on running the electric taxi.

“Even though I can’t charge the vehicle at home, I should be able to charge the cab once a day at Heathrow. Combined with lower servicing and overall running costs, this means I should end up £500-£600 a month better off before I even go out to work.”