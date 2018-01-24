Foresty firm goes green with emissions targets

Image: Shutterstock

A forestry products company has set ambitious greenhouse gas reduction goals.

Renewable materials firm Stora Enso claims it is the first business of its kind to set science-based targets to make its entire value chain more sustainable.

The commitment, which has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, will see the company aim to cut its operational emissions by 31% per tonne of pulp, paper and board produced by 2030, from a base-year of 2010.

It also hopes to see 70% of its non-fibre and downstream transportation suppliers set their own green goals by 2025 and plans to educate all of its customer-facing staff on the advantages of setting science-based targets by 2020.

CEO of Stora Enso, Karl-Henrik Sundström, said: “For over a decade we have been actively reducing the energy-intensity of our operations and our dependence on fossil fuels.

“We are now committing to further reducing our carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions in line with the 2°C limit set for global warming by the Paris Agreement.”